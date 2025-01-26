Real Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, January 26. The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid and it gets underway at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid live telecast in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Vinicius Junior Completes 100 Goals For Los Blancos, Reaches Landmark During Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Timings

