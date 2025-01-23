Star Brazilian player Vinicius Junior reached the 100-goal mark for Real Madrid FC during the Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match against RB Salzburg. Vinicius becomes only the second footballer from Brazil after Ronaldo Nazario to complete 100 goals for the club, who hit 103. Vinicius scored his 99th and 100th goal against Salzburg, which were his 27th, and 28th in the Champions League. Real Madrid 5–1 RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior Score Brace Each As Defending Champions Seal Spot in Playoffs.

