The Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Roazhon Park in Rennes. The game will be held on January 16, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Rennes vs PSG match on the JioCinema app. Lecce 2–2 AC Milan, Serie A 2022–23: Rossoneri Share Spoils After Second-Half Comeback (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Match

