AC Milan bounced back from being two goals down to share spoils with Lecce in the Serie A 2022-23 on Sunday, January 15. An own goal by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute followed by a strike from Federico Baschirotto had AC Milan trail the hosts 0-2 at the halfway stage. But goals from Raphael Leao and Davide Calabria in the second half ensured that the former champions won at least one point from this match. Inter Milan 1–0 Hellas Verona, Serie A 2022–23: Lautaro Martinez Scores As Nerazzurri Move to Fourth Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

