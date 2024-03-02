Bayern Munich have got some ground back under their feet after winning their last match against RB Leipzig. They have yet to go a long way and have to win all the remaining games. The exciting game between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich will be played at Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg on March 1, Saturday and has a start time of 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 5 SD/HD Channels. Also, fans can get the live streaming of the match on SonyLIV mobile app and website. Jude Bellingham Will Play Against Valencia After Recovering from Ankle Sprain, Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms.

SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

