Seattle Sounders FC are locking horns with Paris Saint Germain FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Seattle Sounders vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be hosted at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders vs PSG clash will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, June 24. Fans in India, will not be able to watch Seattle Sounders vs PSG live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Seattle Sounders vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

24 hours until we take on the Champions of Europe 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/FO9GKIRn6r — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 22, 2025

