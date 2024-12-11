Former UEFA Champions League winner Bayern Munich will Turkish league leaders Shakhtar Donetsk. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2024-25 match will be played at Veltins-Arena Stadium on December 11 and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2024-25 matches will be available for live telecast in India on the Sony Sports network. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/ HD channel. The live streaming of the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Arsenal 2–0 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka Score To Help Gunners Secure an Easy Win Over Paris Saint-Germain.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live on Sony Sports Network

As the #ChampionsLeague League Phase nears its finale, the stakes couldn't be higher! 🍿 🎬 Which match will you be tuning in to? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #UCL pic.twitter.com/QDs4dcn5Q2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 9, 2024

