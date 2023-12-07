Second-placed in the English Premier League, Liverpool will be looking to cut the lead to just 2 points as they play against newly promoted Sheffield United on December 7th. The match will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) star Sports Network is an official partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India. Fans can watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool on Star Sports 2/HD channels. For OTT lovers, Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Liverpool match on Disney+ Hotstar App and website. Sheffield United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Liverpool’s Last Game against Sheffield United

🟣 MATCHDAY 🟣 Back on the road as we take on Sheffield United 👊#SHULIV | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/JgKOTHr1eA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 6, 2023

