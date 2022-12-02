South Korea would be locking horns with Portugal in their final Group G game on Friday, December 2. Cristiano Ronaldo and his side have already advanced to the last 16 while South Korea need a win to have any chance of making it to the next round. The match will be played at Stadium 974 and is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the JioCinema app. JioCinema will not only provide English commentary of this game but also in languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Portugal Training Ahead of Clash Against South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022 (See Pics)

South Korea v Portugal Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

