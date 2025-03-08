PSG and Stade Rennais will go up against each other in Ligue 1 2024-25 on Saturday, March 8. The PSG vs Stade Rennais match is set to be played at Roazhon Park in Brittany, France and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately. fans in India will not be able to watch the PSG vs Stade Rennais live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans however, have an online viewing option as they can watch the Stade Rennais vs PSG live streaming online on the GXR World website for free. PSG 0-1 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Harvey Elliot’s Late Strike Gives The Reds Edge Over French Giants.

Stade Rennais vs PSG

