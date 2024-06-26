Slovakia National Football Team takes on Romania National Football Team in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament on Wednesday, June 26. Slovakia vs Romania football match takes place at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany. It starts at 09:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Slovakia National Football Team vs Romania National Football Team group stage match live telecast viewing option is available on Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 SD/HD channels in India. Fans can tune in to the SonyLiv App for Slovakia National Football Team vs Romania National Football Team live streaming. Marcel Sabitzer’s Late Goal Helps Austria Upset Netherlands 3–2 in UEFA Euro 2024.

SVK vs ROU UEFA Euro 2024 Free Live Streaming Online and Viewing Option

A 4-way deadlock has kept GROUP E wide open - anything can happen on MD 3 🥵 Slovakia 🆚 Romania Ukraine 🆚 Belgium Do not miss #EURO2024 nail-biters - #SVKROU #UKRBEL - 26th June at 9:30 PM, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/YK5ajnam1i — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 26, 2024

