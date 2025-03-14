In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16, Tottenham Hotspur will host AZ Alkmaar. Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 14. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD TV channels. The Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV app. Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Play-Off Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEL 2024-25 Round of 16:

💬 Guglielmo Vicario interview 🧤 Catching up with Michel Vorm 🗣️ Q&A with Spurs fan and film and TV screenwriter Joe Barton All in tonight's matchday programme ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 13, 2025

