English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking defeat in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 match when they lost 1-0 to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands. Now, the Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg fixture is scheduled to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 14. And, the hosts of the game will not just need to win this one, but also win it via a two-goal margin bare minimum to get to the next round. A one-goal win would make the sides involved in penalty shoot-outs, while a draw or Hotspur's loss will see AZ Alkmaar get through easily. AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Lucas Bergvall’s Own Goal Hands Dutch Club Edge Over Spurs.

In the first leg, Tottenham Hotspur had surprisingly surrendered to a much weaker AZ Alkmaar. The Dutch side had 12 shots in the game, five on target, while Tottenham had seven shots, with just one on target. The English giants did maintain a 62% possession, but no effectiveness was observed in the Ange Postecoglou-guided squad. Lucas Bergvall made an error, scoring an own goal, which was the decider of the first-leg.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Europa League 2024-25

Tottenham Hotspur does have some issues with their squad. Kevin Danso has suffered a hamstring injury and will be missing the game. While big players like Fraser Forster, Antonin Kinsky, Timo Werner, and Sergio Reguilon are not part of their Europa League squad, so they will miss the vital knock-out phase tie. AZ Alkmaar's squad is also a bit disturbed. Mayckel Lahdo and his replacement Denso Kasius are having fitness issues and might be sidelined for the Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg match. Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario (GK); Spence, Romero, Danso, Udogie; Bissouma, Bergvall, Johnson, Maddison, Son Heung-min, Solanke.

AZ Alkmaar Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Owusu-Oduro (GK); Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Buurmeester, Koopmeiners; Poku, Parrott, Sadiq.

