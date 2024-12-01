Tottenham Hotspur will look to get their season underway after a shaky start. They won six and lost five matches so far in 12 outings. They will face city rivals Fulham next. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and starts at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 1. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Live on Star Sports

