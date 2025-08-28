The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw will take place on Thursday, August 28. The UCL draw will be held at Monaco and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 in India. Hence, the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw live streaming viewing option will be available on Sony Sport Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. Fans can also watch the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw here for free. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Receives President's Award 2025, Star Swedish Footballer Handed Honour During UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Free Live Streaming Online

🚨 Watch the 2025/26 league phase draw LIVE 👇#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

