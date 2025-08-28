Star Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has played for big clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Manchester United and is also known for scoring wonder goals was awarded with the prestigious President's Award 2025. Zlatan was present during the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw and he was handed the honour in the stage. Zlatan is also set to be a part of the official draw. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of UCL Draw Event in India & Time in IST.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Receives President's Award 2025

UEFA have awarded Zlatan Ibrahimović with the President's Award. 🎖️ 🗣️ Zlatan: "My top 10 career goals are not bad. The goal I scored against England was nice because it was against England." pic.twitter.com/vZi9c0HehN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 28, 2025

