United States of America will hope to seal a place in the last 16 when they face a spirited Iran side in a Group B clash at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. Sports 18 1 HD and MTV SD will provide live telecast of the series on TV. Fans, who are keen to watch live streaming of this match, will be able to do so on the JioCinema app and website, in not just English but also in Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Adidas Confirm It Wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

USA vs Iran Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

