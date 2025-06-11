The Uruguay national football team will face the Venezuela national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match on June 11. The Uruguay vs Venezuela match is set to be hosted at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay. The much-awaited contest will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have live TV viewing options due to the lack of a broadcast partner. FanCode are the digital rights holder for the live streaming in India for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers matches. Hence, fans in India can watch the Uruguay vs Venezuela live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth INR 25. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Which Star Footballer Has Won More Major Trophies.

URU vs VEN FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

