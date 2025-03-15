How to Watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Villarreal will host Real Madrid in the next match of the La Liga 2024-25 season on Saturday, March 15. The Villarreal vs Real Madrid clash will be played at the Estadi de la Ceramica in Villarreal. The La Liga 2024-25 match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there is no official broadcaster in India for the La Liga 2024-25 season. But the Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live streaming will be available on the GXR World app and website. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Might Force to Make Changes in Weekend Games Due to UEFA Champions League Fixtures Next Week.

