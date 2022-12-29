Defending champions Hyderabad FC registered a massive 6-1 win over NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Thursday, December 29. A brace from Javier Siverio and goals from Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia and Joel Chianese helped Hyderabad clinch a win in what turned out to be a one-sided contest. NorthEast United's Gaurav Bora also scored an own goal in the contest. Aaron Evans was NorthEast United's only goalscorer. Neymar Gets Sent Off After Seeing Red Card During PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2022–23 Match (Watch Video).

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Result:

