After 1-1 scoreline at the end of extra time, Hyderabad FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 on penalties in final to win the Indian Super League 2021-22 title.

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐈𝐒𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆



A special night for @hyderabadfc as they top off their brilliant campaign by securing the #HeroISL trophy, after defeating Kerala Blasters FC in a penalty shootout! 👏#HFCKBFC #HeroISLFinal #FinalForTheFans #LetsFootball #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/RqhKTnMrp9— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)