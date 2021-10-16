India won the SAFF Championship 2021 title by getting the better of Nepal 3-0 under difficult conditions at the Maldives Football Stadium in Male. Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Sahal Abdul Samad found the back of the net as India emerged victorious in the summit clash. Few Indian Super League sides took to Twitter to congratulate the national team on this remarkable win.

'Madness In Male'

'CHAMPIONS'

Here's how ATKMB wished the national team:

'We are champions'

'Congratulati8s'

'Stand up for the champions'

𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘱 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 🎶💙 Hearty congratulations to @IndianFootball on winning the SAFF Championship for the 8th time! 😍#ForcaGoa #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/fQzzPhMAH2 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)