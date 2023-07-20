The Indian football team moved to the 99th spot in the latest FIFA Rankings. The Blue Tigers have had enjoyed a lot of success in recent times, winning three competitions--Tri-Nation tournament, Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship 2023 and this is a result of that. The Igor Stimac-led side have been playing some beautiful football of late and this increase in ranking would be a big boost to them in terms of being placed in Pot 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. India Men's Football Coach Igor Stimac Appeals PM Modi Regarding Team's Participation in Asian Games.

Indian Football Team Move to 99th Spot in FIFA Rankings

ᴡᴇ ᴍᴀʀᴄʜ ᴏɴ 💪🏽💙 🇮🇳 climbed up to 9️⃣9️⃣ in the lastest official @FIFAcom world ranking 👏🏽🤩#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HuTjcSI2xx — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)