I League teams Inter Kashi and Rajasthan United clash in the all important play-off for the final spot in the Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 and Inter Kashi have demolished Rajasthan United 5-0 to make their place in the Group D of the upcoming knockout competition. They will be accompanied in te group by Bengaluru FC, hosts Odisha FC and FC Goa. India Football Team Jersey for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Unveiled: A Look at Kit To Be Worn by Blue Tigers in Continental Tournament (Watch Video).

Inter Kashi Qualify For Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24

