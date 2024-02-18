Inter Kashi team will be looking to better their position in the I League 2023-24 season following just two wins in the last five games. They stand in the sixth position with 19 points after 14 games. Namdhari FC is also having troubles in the I-League 2023-24 season with just three wins in 13 games. They stand 11th in the points table and have already lost the only encounter against Inter Kashi. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Inter Kashi vs Namdhari FC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Inter Kashi vs Namdhari FC game on the FanCode App and website. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fans Protest With Tennis Balls and Toy Cars As they Interrupt Werder Bremen's 1-0 Win Over Cologne

Inter Kashi vs Namdhari FC Live

