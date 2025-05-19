Inter Miami suffered another defeat, this time going down to Orlando City 0-3 in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Monday, May 19. Luis Muriel opened the scoring for Orlando City in the 43rd minute and Marco Pasalic added a second 10 minutes later after the break. Inter Miami failed to produce a response to the two-goal lead and Orlando City added yet another through Dagur Thorhallsson in stoppage time as Orlando City clinched a dominant 3-0 win. With this result, Inter Miami now have lost for the fifth time in seven matches across competitions. And Lionel Messi and co find themselves in sixth spot on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

