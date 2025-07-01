In one of the biggest upsets of the year so far, Fluminense beat UEFA Champions League 2024-25 finalists Inter Milan in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match to knock the latter out of the competition and qualify for the quarterfinals. Fluminense took the lead as early as the third minute with German Cano scoring the opening goal in his 200th match for the Tricolor. Inter Milan continues to attack the post, but 44-year-old Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio kept denying the equaliser. In the second half, Hercules doubled Fluminense's lead in the 47th minute, which saw Inter trail the remainder of the match. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Mighty PSG Sets Sights on Another Trophy With Dominating 4–0 Win Over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Fluminense Knock Inter Milan Out!

VEEEEEEEEEEENCEEEEEEEE O FLUMINEEEEEEENSEEEEEE! ESTAMOS NAS QUARTAS DE FINAL DA @FIFACWC! GERMÁN CANO E HÉRCULES MARCAM E O FLUMINENSE VENCE A @INTER POR 2 A 0! VAAAAAAAMOOOOSS, TRICOLOOOOOORRRRR! 🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺 Assista aos jogos do Flu de graça no app da @DAZNFootball >>… pic.twitter.com/jDbKoJw017 — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) June 30, 2025

