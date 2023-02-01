Defending champions Inter Milan have defeated Atalanta in the quarterfinal of Coppa Italia 2022-23 at San Siro, Milan. After a goalless first half, Matteo Darmian opened the scoring in the 57th minute of the game. The Nerazzurri then managed to hold on for the rest of the match and booked their place in the final four of the competition. Inter will face the winner of the Juventus vs Lazio match in a two-legged semifinal clash. Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Becomes Most Expensive Premier League Transfer; the Blues Paid €121 Million for the Benfica Midfielder.

Inter Milan 1–0 Atalanta

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Highlights

