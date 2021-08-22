Jack Grealish was expectedly a happy man after he scored his debut for Manchester City in their victory at the Etihad Stadium against Norwich City in the Premier League as Saturday. This is how re reacted on Twitter after the win.

See his tweet here:

A win, a goal and my home debut 😍 what a day 💙 pic.twitter.com/m1LvuyaXWZ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 21, 2021

