Defending champions Jamshedpur FC will be facing Mumbai City FC in the next fixture of the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, January 27. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Mumbai City are still undefeated in this season's ISL. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC suffered a 3-0 loss against Bengaluru FC in their last match. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this game in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC On Star Sports Network

