Liverpool were searching for a right back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who left the club to join Real Madrid after winning the Premier League 2024-25. Reports suggest they have found their man as they have reportedly secured the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Frimpong has been impressive under Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga and Liverpool have triggered his €35m release clause. Frimpong is expected to sign a five-year deal. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Dean Hujisen; Spanish Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal With Los Blancos For Five Years.

Jeremie Frimpong Set to Join Liverpool

🚨 BREAKING: Jeremie Frimpong set to join Liverpool, here we go! 🔴💣 Agreement done for Dutch right back as Bayer Leverkusen are informed on €35m release clause being triggered. Understand Frimpong will sign a five year deal with medical now being scheduled. New RB for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/Nw1UKQTboH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2025

