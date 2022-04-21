Juventus will meet Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia 2021-22 final after their 2-0 win over Fiorentina in the second leg of their semifinal clash, The first leg ended 0-0. Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo were the scorers on the night for the Bianconeri.

