Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has renewed his contract with Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old Ronaldo will stay with the Saudi Pro League club until 2027. Al-Nassr made an official announcement on Thursday about renewing Cristiano Ronaldo's contract. The Portugal legend joined the club in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. Since then, Ronaldo has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for the club in all competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Golden Boot; Al-Nassr Star Registers 25 Goals, Finishes As Highest Scorer For Second Season in a Row.

Cristiano Ronaldo Renews His Contract With Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay With Al-Nassr Until 2027

Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027 💛🤩 pic.twitter.com/uVOzvZW4u7 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)