Juventus will take on Spezia in a Serie A 2022-23 match tonight, September 1 at the Allianz Stadium. The football match is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 and Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Serie A in India. Sports18 HD/SD channels will telecast the match live for the Indian fans. Meanwhile, Voot Select app and website would provide the online live streaming of the JUV vs SPE match in India. Fans can also tune to JioTV app to watch the game.

Check the Serie A match streaming details:

Yet another exhilarating week of top football action awaits, with matches lined up across Europe's top leagues #SerieA, #LaLiga & #Ligue1, including the #MatchOfTheWeek - AC Milan vs Inter Milan!! Watch the action LIVE on #VootSelect Also available on @Sports18 & @OfficialJioTV pic.twitter.com/VAndIb2qYv — Voot Select (@VootSelect) August 30, 2022

