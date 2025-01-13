Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup 2024-25 3rd round after losing to Manchester United in the penalty shootout. Arsenal forward Kai Havertz had his penalty saved by Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and that became the point of difference between the two sides in the shootout. After the match, Kai Havertz's pregnant wife Sophia Aemelia revealed that she received derogatory and threat messages on social media from fans who were offended due to Kai's performance. There were vile comments threatening her unborn child as well. She also shared the screenshots of those messages which went viral on social media. Arsenal and Manchester United Footballers Engage in Aggressive Physical Altercation After Referee Awards Former A Penalty During FA Cup 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Kai Havertz’ Wife Reveals She Got Derogatory Messages

Kai Havertz’ wife responds to DM’s after the game tonight. Absolutely fucking disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Dj1xE53OOP — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) January 12, 2025

