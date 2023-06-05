In the latest news related to Karim Benzema’s transfer, the former Los Blancos after leaving Real Madrid had reportedly signed his contract from Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad during last night only when Real Madrid were playing against Athletic Bilbao. The former Los Blancos striker decided to join the Saudi Arabia side on a two-year deal. Karim Benzema Transfer News: Ballon d'Or Winner Set to Join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad After Leaving Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema Signs Contract to Join Al-Ittihad

💣🚨 Karim Benzema has signed his contract from Saudi Arabia in Madrid last night. 🇸🇦 [@IttiMania] pic.twitter.com/MJpCS5hCSx — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) June 5, 2023

Karim Benzema Signs Two-Year Deal

🚨🇸🇦 Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go! Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season. Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi. pic.twitter.com/OCzwszv2OL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

