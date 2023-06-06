Kerala Blasters FC dissolved its women's football team due to some 'financial constraints' sanctions were put imposed on the club by the All India Federation Football (AIFF). The announcement comes after an official statement was issued by the Kerala Blasters in a long post. FC Goa Announce Manolo Marquez As the New Head Coach For Upcoming Season.

Kerala Blasters Temporarily Dissolves Women's Football

Kerala Blasters FC Shuts Down Operations of Its Women's Football Team

🚨 | OFFICIAL ☑️ : Kerala Blasters FC announce the temporary closing down of their women's team operations, state financial constraints post sanctions by AIFF as reason. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/BOx7kfs187 — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)