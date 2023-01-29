Kerala Blasters will face NorthEast United FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Dinsey+ Hotstar app or website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC On Star Sports Network

