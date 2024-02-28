Kerala will go head-to-head against Arunachal Pradesh in the next match of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24. The game will commence at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Kerala vs Arunachal Pradesh on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. ISL 2023–24: Formidable Mumbai City FC Host Struggling FC Goa in Captivating Clash.

Kerala vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Streaming Details

The Penultimate matchday of Group A is here as teams look to seal their spot in Quarter Finals 🎯



Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+



Assam 🆚 Services 👉🏻 https://t.co/T2cmEKOigP



Kerala 🆚 Arunachal Pradesh 👉🏻 https://t.co/R6Txtv6Hz1



Meghalaya 🆚 Goa… pic.twitter.com/qaJqOQ3ubl— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 28, 2024

