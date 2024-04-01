Kylian Mbappe was seen upset after he got subbed off during the Ligue 1 2023-24 match between Marseille and PSG. Mbappe's performance was also looking during the match between Marseille and PSG. But we have also heard PSG's manager Luis Enrique saying that we would have to play without Mbappe, as a lot of reports say that the Paris international will be looking to move to Real Madrid in the coming summer transfer window. Real Madrid Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Shows Impressive Ball Control As He Dribble Past Four Athletic Club Players During La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

😳 La déception de Kylian Mbappé au moment de sortir à la 64e minute.#OMPSG pic.twitter.com/7tWfEOJFKq— Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) March 31, 2024

