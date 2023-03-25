Didier Deschamp's France kicked off their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers campaign with a huge 4-0 win over Netherlands at Stade de France, Paris. Les Bleus got a brilliant start as Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano scored within the first ten minutes to give France a 2-0 lead. Soon their new captain Kylian Mbappe made the score 3-0 in the 21st minute. The first half ended with a 3-0 score in France's favour. In the second half, Mbappe netted another goal in the 88th minute. Netherlands then had a chance to pull one back but Memphis Depay's penalty was saved by Mike Maignan. Overall it was a very good performance from the French team. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi Free Kick Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score His 800th Career Goal in 2-0 Victory Over Panama.

France 4-0 Netherlands

𝙑𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🫡 Les Bleus get their Euro 2024 qualification campaign off to the perfect start by beating the Netherlands 💪 🇫🇷4-0🇳🇱 | #FRANED | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Elwz91ij7x — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)