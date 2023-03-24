Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal as Argentina beat Panama 2-0 in an international friendly. The PSG star, who had a magical FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, picked up from he left off as he netted a sensational free kick, which beat the Panama goalkeeper and crashed into the top corner of the goal. It was Argentina's second goal of the night. Messi now has 99 goals for Argentina and is one away from completing yet another milestone. Lionel Messi Becomes Only Second Player After Cristiano Ronaldo To Score 800th Senior Career Goal As Argentina Register 2–0 Victory Against Panama in International Friendly (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Lionel Messi's Amazing Free Kick Goal Video Here:

#ARG 🇦🇷 2 - 🇵🇦 0 #PAN | 43 ST | Leo la soltó y la gente lo gritó, de tanto intentar se hizo realidad. Mirá el partido EN VIVO en https://t.co/fnEKkuadQ9 #SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/nPKpl0drjZ — Televisión Pública (@TV_Publica) March 24, 2023

