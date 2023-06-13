Amid his speculations regarding his contract renewal with the club, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker has issued a statement and clarifying that he never had any talks regarding his contract extension. Earlier, a report revealed that Mbappe, in a letter, had informed the club that he would not be extending his contract. Amid all this, now the striker himself has released a statement saying, “I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG”. “The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them”. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: France World Cup Winner Informs PSG of His Decision to Leave After Contract Ends in 2024, Says Report.

Kylian Mbappé Issues Statement

🚨🚨 Kylian Mbappé statement to AFP. “I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG”. “The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them”. pic.twitter.com/ggaO5ZPfqm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

