Lionel Messi became the first-ever player to win the Golden Ball award twice with the Argentine achieves this remarkable feat in FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi was named Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performance all throughout the competition in Qatar with him ending up with seven goals and three assists to his name. Messi had earlier won the Golden Ball back in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, a final that Argentina had lost to Germany 1-0. Emotional Scenes As Argentina Coach, Lionel Scaloni, Cries After Lionel Messi and Co Win FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi Achieves New Record:

The first player ever to win two adidas Golden Balls 🏆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

