Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was seen crying after his team won the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina lifted the football World Cup after a gap of 36 years. Scaloni, aged 44, was the youngest head coach at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After the 3-3 scoreline at the end of the Extra Time, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was decided on penalties and Argentina prevailed 4-2. Argentina Win FIFA World Cup 2022, Beat France in Penalty Shootout to Lift the Title.

Watch Emotional Lionel Scaloni

Scaloni crying 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/ln7ikgyXUQ — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 18, 2022

