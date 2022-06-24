Lionel Messi, one of the greatest football players, celebrates his 35th birthday on June 24. He has a crazy fan following all over the world and his fans took no time to take to social media and pour in good wishes on this special day for the Argentine. Have a look at some of the fans' posts. Lionel Messi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Messi Greetings, HD Photos in PSG Football Jersey and Positive Messages to Share Online.

"The Greatest Ever"

"Magic"

 

"The Goat"

 

"The Greatest Player"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)