Lionel Messi just cannot stop scoring at the moment! The Argentina star netted his ninth goal in six matches, helping Inter Miami secure a comfortable 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinal. Josef Martinez gave Inter Miami the lead as early as the third minute of the match and Messi doubled the tally with a wonderful strike in the 20th. Jordi Alba then made it 3-0 just before half-time before Union fought back with a strike from Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute. But Inter Miami capped off this dominating performance with a goal in the 84th minute from David Ruiz. With this win, Inter Miami also qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Antonela Roccuzzo Parties in Miami, Shares Pics With Husband Lionel Messi, Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Result

🚍🚍 RUMBO A LA FINAL 🚍🚍 pic.twitter.com/JVnlTN5sC6 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 16, 2023

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Goal Video Highlights

Finals here we come 👏 Check out tonight’s highlights and catch us back in action in the finals this Saturday on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/ebKqCBOoqA — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)