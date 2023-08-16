Lionel Messi engaged in a tense confrontation with Philadelphia Union player Jose Martinez during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinal on Wednesday, August 16. The Argentina star continued his fine start to his Inter Miami career, with a ninth goal in six matches as the David Beckham co-owned side romped to a 4-1 win. Messi, in a viral video, was seen exchanging a few words with Martinez after he confronted him after the Philadelphia Union player allegedly kicked Messi's Inter Miami teammate Noah Allen. Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup 2023 Final With 4–1 Win Over Philadelphia Union.

Watch Video Here

