New Delhi, December 19: Lionel Messi finally laid his hands on the greatest prize in football after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in dramatic manner in Qatar on Sunday.

In a thrilling summit clash, which went into penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick that kept France in the match. However, Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge as World champions. Argentina Win FIFA World Cup 2022, Beat France in Penalty Shootout to Lift the Title.

Here are a few reactions:

Robin Uthappa took to the social media platform Koo App and wrote a note for Messi, "Could a FIFA World Cup final be more incredible than this?!! What a match!! Heart goes out to Mbappe and France..And destiny smiles on Messi!! Unreal!! Congratulations Argentina!! #FIFAWorldCup??? #Messi." Lionel Messi Becomes First Player To Win Two Golden Ball Awards, Achieves Exceptional Feat in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Former Indian batter Pragyan Ojha also posted on Koo, "What a game. Tinaaaaaaaa! #ArgentinaFrancia #WorldCupFinal #EmilianoMartnez."

