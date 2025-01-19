Ahead of the MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 season, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF started preparations with a series of friendly games across the USA. Their first match was against Club America at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Though Club America opened the scoring, Inter Miami struck back with Lionel Messi scoring for the Herons. The Argentine star headed off Luis Suarez’s pass. At half-time, the score was level with Messi and Henry Martin scoring for their respective teams. Watch Lionel Messi’s goal video below. NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Praises Lionel Messi’s Longevity and Creativity, Says ‘Greatness Inspires Greatness’.

Lionel Messi Goal in Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly Game

Messi's poaching instinct is crazy.pic.twitter.com/y3tcNNeTHf — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 19, 2025

